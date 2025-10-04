FCCPC clears UACN’s acquisition of Chivita|Hollandia

Connect with us

UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), following regulatory approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The transaction, which was first disclosed on July 30, 2025, transfers ownership of one of Nigeria’s leading food and beverage companies, renowned for its value-added dairy and juice brands, to UACN.

Commenting on the development, Eelco Weber, Managing Director of CHI Limited, expressed optimism about the new phase of the company.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction. We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia thrive under UAC’s ownership,” he said.

Group Managing Director of UAC, Fola Aiyesimoju, described the acquisition as a strategic milestone.

“We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership,” he stated.

With the approval, UACN is set to consolidate its position as a major player in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector.

