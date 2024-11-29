Selected leaders of Civil Society groups in Nigeria have lauded the effort Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for his infrastructural development, noting that within the space of two years, the state has witnessed tremendous success.

Addressing a press conference at NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo on Thursday, the civil societies led by their spokesperson, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, flanked by Comrade Gbenga Ganzalo (member) and Comrade Funmi Jolade Ajayi (member), said they have gone round the state, conducted independent findings, and noticed the tremendous work the government has done in the state since its Inception two years ago.

“We have been in Osun State about a week ago and we have taken a tour of major towns including the capital city. We had taken a tour of major towns Ife, Ede, Ilesa, Osogbo and Ifon Osun among others,” he said.

“We had an unguided tour of the various projects of the current government. We also had exclusive interactions with residents in some Local Governments, who briefed us of the good governance they are experiencing under Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“They say the administration is people friendly administration that listens to the opinions and critiques of the citizens which we believe would have propelled the Governor to have achieved this length of success within two years.

” It’s on record that during the last administration in Osun State, we conducted a similar exercise, which to us as unbiased umpires could say boldly that the current administration under Gov. Ademola Adeleke has done so much so far and deserves our commendation

“The current Osun state government has been faithfully committed to the implementation of its agenda. We can affirm that significant service delivery has taken place from the promises made by Mr. Governor to the people of Osun State”

“Our findings also show that the current government enjoys enormous support of the people as never seen in the recent past. To us, the enthusiam displayed by the citizenry in the course of our activities affirms high popularity rating for the State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The performance review of the state is strongly positive on all indices. We therefore declare him a true agent of good governance. Our findings indicate strong grassroot hold and influence of the Governor on the state”

“On the strength of the above findings, we call on the governor to sustain the tempo of his high performance and never to get distracted by shenanigans.”