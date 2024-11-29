The Nigerian Army has claimed that Fisayo Soyombo, founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested at an illegal oil bunkering site in Rivers State.

Soyombo, a renowned investigative journalist, was arrested and detained by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt for three days, according to a report by FIJ.

Since news of his arrest broke, there have been several calls for his immediate release.

However, Danjuma Danjuma, acting deputy director of public relations at the 6 Division of the Army, said news of the journalist’s arrest has been “misleading”.

The army said intelligence recently revealed the existence of a “notorious gang of oil thieves noted for bursting pipelines and illegal connections for oil theft in the region”.

Danjuma said troops subsequently trailed the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site.

“In a subsequent operation carried out, troops swooped on the site, where arrests were made, including one Fisayo Soyombo who was also arrested at the scene,” the statement reads.

“The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation to ascertain their level of involvement or otherwise. Therefore, his arrest is not unconnected with the activities of these oil thieves in the region.

“It is, therefore, important for media outlets to ensure the veracity of their information before they place them in the public domain.

“The Division will like to reassure the general public of its commitment and responsiveness in ensuring the activities of criminal gangs, particularly oil thieves, are drastically curbed in the region. This, it is hoped will shore up oil and gas production in the country.”