Yuletide: Abia assures of adequate security 
4 hours ago

The Abia State government has stated its  resolve to continue to give adequate protections  to lives and properties in the state, in spite of the  instances of insecurity  reported from parts of the state recently, which resulted in the  death of  three soldiers, police men and villagers abandoning their  homes.

To this end, the Nigerian Army has launched an exercise code-named “Operation UDOKA”, which is designed to  identify the hideouts and flashpoints of criminals and their activities in Abia state.

The  sole aim of the exercise is to  reduce instances of kidnappings, activities of unknown gunmen and other sorts of criminalities; “so that  Abians and residents of the state  can have peace and sleep with their two eyes”.

The Abia state Commissioner for information, Prince Okey Kanu, who  announced this  during an interactive session with  newsmen in Government House, Umuahia, said that the new  security measures were taken after  an emergency  meeting with  stakeholders in security matters,  last Saturday(23/11/2024)  as part of Government’s efforts to rejig her security apparatus.

He disclosed the measures further include the introduction of a specially designed telephone system, called “Tripod  phone lines”, which  serves as distress call  alert for rapid response by soldiers  anywhere in Abia state.

The Information boss, however, appealed to Abians, residents and visitors to the state to co-operate with the security agencies by obeying instructions  and providing necessary pieces of  information that would be needed to the arrest of those criminals, kidnappers and unknown gunmen and others who have been making lives  unbearable in the various towns and rural  communities.

Adding his voice, the Security adviser to the governor, Macdonald Uba, said that security agencies  are on their toes to make sure there is  peace and security in Abia for people to enjoy the Yuletide as well as enjoy the state.

On the humiliation of commuters and discriminatory behaviours of soldiers towards people and vehicles  at checkpoints, Commander Uba condemned such in humane  treatments, saying that reported cases will be investigated upon  and the culprits dealt with accordingly.

“At our recent security meeting, we emphasized need to strengthen confidence-building and  winning the confidence of people.   On the current harassments noticed at the Onuimo bridge market,  Uba attributed such to the fact that the suspected  criminal –gang  that struck at Ekenobizi community in Abia state, were  feared to have come from that end. Government has started providing concrete barriers at appropriate checkpoints for clearer operations. We now have close  relationship with security formations in  bordering states  in handling  issues relating to security and crime-related matters”.

In response to the free Medical outreach exercise which held at Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area, where some beneficiaries are reported to be critically lying sick  in hospitals since after the outreach treatments, the Information Commissioner said the  medical outreach was not authorized by Abia state government and  warned people against patronizing quarks.

 

He admitted, however, that the attention of the state government has been drawn to the incident and  that the state Ministry of Health was investigating the matter.

Kanu used the forum to announce the commissioning of the renovated and retrofitted Old state secretariat building, erected in 1993 by Maj-Gen Ibrahim Babangida (RTD), but abandoned by previous regimes in Abia state, as well as  commissioned the Dozie-Way road.

 

He hinted that from now to the end of December, this year, Governor Alex Otti would be embarking on multiple flagging-off of a number of Roads in the state, including the Onuimo bridge/ Abia Tower on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Express-Way as well as  other rural and urban  roads.

