Trust Mortgage Bank appoints Dr. Olumide Adedeji as Managing Director
Published

5 hours ago

on

Trust Mortgage Bank appoints Dr. Olumide Adedeji as Managing Director

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public Dr. Olumide Adedeji FCA has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director of the Bank effective March 7, 2024.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Olumide Adedeji was the Executive Director in charge of Business Development, Information Technology, Operations and Customer Experience. He was subsequently appointed by the Board as the Acting Managing Director in January, 2024.

Dr. Olumide Adedeji is a Deloitte trained finance expert with international banking experience at Standard Chartered Bank as well as FCMB, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank), Equitorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and Fidelity Bank among others. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He has over 27 years diverse experience in Consumer & Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Strategy and Planning, Private banking, Risk management, Operations, Commercial Banking, Corporate Audit, Consulting and Telecoms Sales at Globacom Limited.

He is a doctorate degree holder from the University of Ibadan and has had extended trainings at several reputable institutions including Lagos Business School, University of Oxford, among others.

