Living Trust Mortgage Bank posts N2.54bn as turnover in 12 months
Living Trust

Adebayo Obajemu

Living Trust Mortgage Bank last week published its Fourth Quarter result for the period ended, 31 December 2022.

The mortgage firm reported a turnover of N2.54 billion for the 12 months period, up by 55.98% from N1.63 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax increased year on year by 79.33% to N909.15 million from N506.96 million reported the previous year.
Earnings per share of the company stands at 18 kobo.
At the share price of N1.76, the P/E ratio of Living Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 9.68x with earnings yield of 10.33%.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here