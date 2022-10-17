Living Trust Mortgage Bank posts N1.74bn revenue in Q3 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Friday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

A turnover of N1.738 billion was reported for the 9 months period, up by 55.16% from N1.12 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 26.16% to N672.8 million from N533.3 million reported in Q3 2022.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 13 kobo, up by 26.16% from the EPS of 11 kobo achived the previous year.

At the share price of N1.43, the P/E ratio of Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc stands at 10.63x with earnings yield of 9.41%.