President Donald Trump of the United States on Thursday set up a task force to eliminate anti-Christian bias and prejudice in government, intensifying a right-wing crackdown since assuming power some weeks ago.

The President revealed that he had appointed the new Attorney General Pam Bondi to head the task force to end persecution of the majority religion of the United States.

The mission of the task force, according to Trump, would be to immediately crackdown on all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination in the Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI and other government agencies. Trump also said the task force would prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism.

“We will protect Christians in our schools, military, government, workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares,” he said.

He also announced the creation of a ‘White House faith office’ led by his spiritual advisor, the televangelist Paula White.

The announcements followed a wider purge of the federal government at the start of Trump’s second term.