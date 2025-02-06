S’West to get lion share, no Anioma State as Reps c’tee proposes creation 31 new states 

The House of Representatives Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of 31 additional states in the country, with the South West geopolitical zone to get additional seven states, including Toru-Ebe State proposed to be created from the present Delta, Edo, and Ondo States.

Meanwhile, there was no Anioma State which is being agitated for by some leaders of the Delta North geopolitical zone, particularly Ned Nwoko, the senator representing the zone at the senate.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary on Thursday read a letter from the committee containing the proposed states.

If approved, this will increase the number of states in Nigeria to 67.

The letter read: “This is to inform members that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), has received legislative proposals for the creation of states and local governments in the following order:

NORTH-CENTRAL

1. BENUE ALA STATE from the present Benue State.

2. OKUN STATE from the present Kogi State

3. OKURA STATE from the present Kogi State

Advertisement

4. CONFLUENCE STATE from the present Kogi State

5. APA-AGBA STATE from Benue South Senatorial District

6. APA STATE from the present Benue State.

7. A 37th state, namely FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, ABUJA

NORTH-EAST

8. AMANA STATE from the present Adamawa State.

9. KATAGUM STATE from the present Bauchi State.

10. SAVANNAH STATE from the present Borno State.

11.MURI STATE from the present Taraba State.

Advertisement

NORTH-WEST

12. NEW KADUNA STATE and GURARA STATE from the present Kaduna State.

13. TIGA STATE from the present Kano State.

14. KAINJI STATE from the present Kebbi State.

15. GHARI STATE from the present Kano State

SOUTH-EAST

16. ETITI STATE as the sixth (6th) state in the South East geopolitical zone.

17. ADADA STATE from the present Enugu State of Nigeria.

18. URASHI STATE as the sixth (6th) state in the South East geopolitical zone.

Advertisement

19. ORLU STATE from the South Eastern Region of Nigeria.

20. ABA STATE from the South Eastern Region of Nigeria.

SOUTH-SOUTH

21. OGOJA STATE from the present Cross River State.

22. WARRI STATE from the present Delta State.

23. BORI STATE from the present Rivers State

24. OBOLO STATE from the present Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

SOUTH-WEST

25. TORU-EBE STATE from the present Delta, Edo, and Ondo States.

Advertisement

26. IBADAN STATE from the present Oyo State.

27. LAGOON STATE from the present Lagos State.

28. IJEBU STATE from the present Ogun State.

29. LAGOON STATE from the present Lagos State and Ogun State

30. IFE-IJESHA STATE from the present Oyo State.

31. OKE-OGUN from the present-day Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

Note: The request for states’ creation can only materialise if at least “the third majority of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives (National Assembly) and the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and the Local Government Council in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly