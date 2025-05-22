Wike raises alarm over security, health sector woes in FCT, seeks urgent intervention

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed deep concern over growing insecurity and a struggling health system in Abuja, calling for coordinated action from national stakeholders to address the challenges confronting the capital city.

Wike made the disclosure on Wednesday while appearing before the Senate for the defence of the 2025 budget estimates of the FCT Administration.

Speaking frankly, the minister noted that Abuja, as the political nerve centre and diplomatic headquarters of Nigeria, requires a more robust and strategic security framework than currently exists.

“You cannot talk about autonomy in a city where the President lives, where the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and heads of all national institutions operate from,” Wike told lawmakers. “The security of this city is not something we can handle alone.”

According to him, the FCT Administration is already working with key national security agencies including the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services to build stronger coordination and comprehensive protection mechanisms.

“This city requires a total security architecture because of its national and international significance. We have begun serious collaboration with national security agencies. We can’t afford failure in this area,” he said.

Wike also pointed to bureaucratic and political interference as key factors hampering the installation and effective use of surveillance systems like CCTV across the capital.

“You wonder why the city still lacks effective surveillance coverage. Sometimes it’s internal politics, sometimes it’s outright sabotage. Even when we get approvals, there are people who deliberately stall implementation,” the minister lamented.

On Autonomy: FCT Is Not Like Other States

Advertisement

Reacting to repeated calls for more autonomy for the FCT, Wike clarified that the governance structure of Abuja is unique and constitutionally distinct from that of Nigeria’s 36 states.

“The FCT is not a state. We don’t have a House of Assembly. Our laws are made by the National Assembly. This setup is deliberate and must be understood in context,” he explained.

Healthcare Sector Also Under Strain

The minister also raised alarm over the poor state of public health infrastructure in the FCT but announced new steps aimed at improving medical services.

“As of Tuesday, we completed procurement processes for an MRI and CT scan machine. These will soon be delivered to our hospitals,” he said, noting that the acquisition marks part of a broader plan to improve diagnostics and public healthcare access.

He warned, however, that technical fixes alone won’t suffice, adding that Abuja’s complex challenges—from insecurity to healthcare—require collective responsibility.

“The issues we face here are multi-dimensional and can’t be solved in isolation. We need a coordinated effort involving all stakeholders,” he said.

To that end, Wike proposed a national summit focused on the FCT’s development, bringing together actors from the security, health, legislative, and administrative sectors to forge sustainable solutions.