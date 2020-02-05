The United States Senate has finally acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment bringing an end to the weeks of controversy over his impeachment by the Democratic Party controlled House of Representatives.

The vote on the first article, abuse of power, was 52-48, with GOP Sen. Mitt Romney joining Democrats in their “guilty” votes. The vote on the second article, obstruction of justice, was along party lines, 53-47.

The Senate impeachment trial officially adjourned after proceedings. The Senate is now in recess until next week.