OBINNA EZUGWU

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described his victory at the Ondo State governorship election tribunal on Tuesday, as a reflection of the wish of the people.

The tribunal had earlier on Tuesday, struck out a case filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, challenging the re-election Akeredolu as the state governor.

Following the re-election of Akeredolu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, Jegede filed a case at the tribunal challenging his victory.

However, delivering his judgment on Tuesday, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, dismissed the case of the PDP candidate for lacking in merit.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu who expressed his delight at the verdict in a statement afterwards, posited that he had no enemies to hold any grudges against as a result of the Tribunal case.

”For every purpose and mission endorsed by God, the will to navigate the clouds of uncertainties and the path of thorns becomes stronger if backed by faith. In our case, our faith is unshakable. It is, therefore, with gratitude to God that we accept the verdict of the Honourable Tribunal,” he said.

“We have gone through this legal process and the path of Justice with the hope that the true position of the Law shall once again, be examined and exposed. The industry and legal expertise demonstrated by the Honourable Tribunal has corroborated this desire.

“We were equally enamoured by the inexorable quest to renew our social bond with the good people of State while the legal tussle was on. Unambiguously, the Tribunal verdict has further fermented this bond and strengthened the wish of the people.

“Notwithstanding, the legal process was not just part of our democratic culture. Legal paths, without doubt, provide in some cases, certain opportunities that permeate fresh frontiers.

“Therefore, the ability to extend the hands of friendship, the courage to absorb even the undeserving as well as the magnanimity to reinvigorate old, relaxed relationships without grudges is what makes a real democrat. I hold no grudges against anyone.

“Once again, the good people of Ondo State, without any stratification, remain my constituents. We shall together, move the State to higher and loftier heights.

“For my brother, friend and colleague, Eyitayo Jegede, my respect for him cannot wane and I enjoin him to join hands with us in this Ondo Project. There is no victor, no vanquished”