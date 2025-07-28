Transcorp Power posts N77.6bn profit, declares N11.25bn interim dividend

Transcorp Power Plc (NGX: TRANSPOWER), a leading subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has reported an impressive financial performance for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, with significant growth in revenue and profitability.

The company also declared an interim dividend of N11.25 billion, underscoring its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Strong Financial Performance

According to its unaudited results, revenue surged 52% year-on-year to N205.8 billion, up from N135.4 billion in H1 2024. Gross profit climbed to N77.6 billion, compared to N62.9 billion in the same period last year, while profit after tax rose 15% to N58.7 billion, from N51.0 billion in H1 2024.

The company maintained a healthy 38% gross margin and announced a dividend payout of N1.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to statutory deductions.

Transcorp Power attributed its strong performance to improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost management, and strategic investments in infrastructure. Despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, the company sustained robust profitability by optimising generation capacity and adopting effective pricing strategies.

Notably, Transcorp Power added 100MW of generation capacity compared to H1 2024, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to expanding Nigeria’s power infrastructure and supporting economic growth.

Commenting on the results, Emmanuel Nnorom, Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, said: “Our exceptional performance in the first half of 2025 reflects our disciplined approach to cost management and operational excellence. We have built a solid foundation that continues to inspire investor confidence and drive long-term value creation.”

The company’s MD/CEO, Peter Ikenga, added: “These results highlight the benefits of our sustained capital investments and operational improvements. The 100MW increase in generation capacity underscores our commitment to powering Nigeria’s development. We are confident of maintaining this growth momentum through the second half of 2025.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Transcorp Power says it is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing energy demand in Nigeria while ensuring consistent returns to shareholders. Its strategic focus on infrastructure investment, financial discipline, and operational efficiency will continue to drive market leadership and sustainable growth.

As one of Nigeria’s foremost power generation companies, Transcorp Power Plc remains a key driver of economic growth and improved quality of life through reliable electricity supply across the country and the African continent.