Residents of Lagos are set to experience intermittent power outages as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) commences a 25-day maintenance exercise on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

In a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN announced that the maintenance, which involves the installation of an Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre cable, will run from Monday, July 28, 2025, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

According to the company, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the National Independent System Operator (NISO) have both approved the upgrade, which is described as “critical infrastructure work.”

“During the period of the upgrade, power will be restored through the line after each day’s work, and all other circuits will remain operational to ensure a stable power supply to the Lagos complex during the exercise,” the statement read.

The TCN explained that the OPGW installation will enable the full operationalization of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, enhancing real-time monitoring, control, and management of the national power grid.

Eko, Ikeja DISCOs notify customers

Electricity distribution companies in Lagos – the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and the Ikeja Electric – have issued public notices alerting customers to possible load shedding and erratic supply during the maintenance window.

In its notice, Ikeja Electric said: “Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28, to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm daily. During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage.”

Both companies urged customers to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly during the maintenance period.