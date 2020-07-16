Adebayo Obajemu

Transcorp Hotels has submitted an application to the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue of Two Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty-Nine Million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Eight (2,659,574,468) Ordinary Shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Three Naira and Seventy-Six Kobo (N3.76) per share, on the basis of Seven (7) new ordinary shares for every Twenty (20) ordinary shares held.

In a statement by the Head of Listing and Regulation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the application was submitted through United Capital Securities Limited and the qualification date for the Rights Issue is Monday, 13 July 2020.