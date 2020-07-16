Adebayo Obajemu

Wednesday telecom giant MTN Nigeria Plc achieved another milestone as it became the first in this part of the world to launch its e-SIM services on its network

This development has given it much mileage. The e-sim which does not need sim card, but a virtual one with more security designed to improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for its customers.

The telecom giant disclosed during the virtual launching in Lagos followed approvals from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, said that the company was really in a hurry to get through the trial process so that the technology could be deployed for the benefit of every Nigerian. He said that the evolution of e-SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules cards) was designed to deliver unprecedented freedom and flexibility.

According to Mroue, ‘’Unlike the physical SIMs, e-SIMs are built into smartphones, devices and wearables. They support multiple profiles and allow customers to connect multiple numbers to their e-SIM devices.