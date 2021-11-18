Adebayo Obajemu

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc has notified the Exchange of the appointment of Mr. Joseph Adegunwa as its Group Chief Finance Officer with effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

Joseph Adegunwa is an astute finance professional with experience in Finance, Audit, Advisory, Strategy and Investment Management. He holds a degree in Accounting (Second Class Upper Division) from the Lagos State University; he is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). His work experience spans across Professional Services, Banking, Real Estate, Deals Advisory and Investment Management.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of about 300,000. The portfolio of Transcorp comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors.

The portfolio of Transcorp includes: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.