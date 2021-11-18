Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, announced on Tuesday that it will commence the presentation of a total of 500,000 prizes to winners of its on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion today, Thursday, November 18.

According to a statement released to the press by the company in Lagos, the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo offers thousands of its subscribers an opportunity to win mouth-watering prizes including 5 brand new Kia cars to be won every month, 100 appliances, including television sets, fridges and generators, to be won every week, in addition to 5,000 freebies to be won on a daily basis.

A total of 500,000 will be won by Nigerians throughout the duration of the promo. Globacom explained that subscribers are required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the Car prizes.

All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification, and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network.

“In fulfillment of the commitment we made to our subscribers when we unveiled the promo, we will present prizes to the first set of winners in our Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo on Thursday, in Lagos, signaling the commencement of a nationwide presentation exercise,” Globacom stated.

The Company explained that winners in other parts of the country will also receive their prizes in the coming days as Globacom prepares for other presentation ceremonies in the cities of Abuja, Enugu, Jos, Benin, Kano, Ibadan, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Akure, Asaba and Owerri.