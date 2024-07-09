Connect with us

Business

Trans-Nationwide Express to raise additional capital via Rights Issue
Advertisement

Business

JUST IN: Tinubu creates Ministry of Livestock Development

Business

NGX suspends eight companies’ shares

Business

Zenith Bank named best in Nigeria, retains best corporate governance award at World Finance Awards 2024

Business

Hamster Kombat token launched for pre-market trading

Business

Access Holdings officially commences Rights Issue

Business

VFD Group announces appointment of new directors on its board

Business

FG used N5.78trn to service debt in first nine months of 2023 - Budget Office

Business

Banks’ borrowing from CBN up by 458% to N57.5trn

Business

Foreign investments in real sector plunges by 57.4% to N192bn in Q1’24

Business

Trans-Nationwide Express to raise additional capital via Rights Issue

Published

6 hours ago

on

Trans-Nationwide Express to raise additional capital via Rights Issue

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public its Board of Directors has decided to increase the Company Share Capital to N498.15 million via Rights Issue.

At the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, part of the resolutions made is stated thus:

That the Share Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from N249,075,038.50 to N498,150,077.00 by the creation of additional 498,150,077 ordinary shares of N0.50 each ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

News continues after this Advertisement

That following the approval of the increase in the Company’s share capital and subject to the Company obtaining all required statutory approvals, the Directors be and are hereby empowered to issue the newly created ordinary shares of 498,150,077 (four hundred and ninety-eight million, one hundred and fifty thousand, seventy-seven) through a Rights issue to existing shareholders.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *