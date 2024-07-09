Connect with us

Business

Access Holdings officially commences Rights Issue
Advertisement

Business

JUST IN: Tinubu creates Ministry of Livestock Development

Business

NGX suspends eight companies’ shares

Business

Zenith Bank named best in Nigeria, retains best corporate governance award at World Finance Awards 2024

Business

Hamster Kombat token launched for pre-market trading

Business

Trans-Nationwide Express to raise additional capital via Rights Issue

Business

VFD Group announces appointment of new directors on its board

Business

FG used N5.78trn to service debt in first nine months of 2023 - Budget Office

Business

Banks’ borrowing from CBN up by 458% to N57.5trn

Business

Foreign investments in real sector plunges by 57.4% to N192bn in Q1’24

Business

Access Holdings officially commences Rights Issue

Published

7 hours ago

on

Access Holdings officially commences Rights Issue

 

Access Holdings Plc has notified its esteemed shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Company has obtained the approval the Securities and Exchange Commission to execute a Rights Issue of 17,772,612,811 Ordinary Shares of N0.50 each at N19.75 per share, on the basis of 1 Ordinary Share for every 2 Ordinary Shares held as at June 7, 2024.

The Qualification Date for the Rights Issue is June 7, 2024. The Offer will open on Monday, July 8, 2024, and close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The Rights Circular will be distributed to shareholders by the Registrars to the Offer, Atlas Registrars Limited, while the application forms will also be available on the following websites

News continues after this Advertisement

1. www.theaccesscorporation.com

2. www.chapelhilldenham.com

3. www.coronationmb.com

4. www.atlasregistrars.com

Shareholders are advised to contact their stockbrokers for more details about the offer.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *