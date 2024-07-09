Access Holdings Plc has notified its esteemed shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Company has obtained the approval the Securities and Exchange Commission to execute a Rights Issue of 17,772,612,811 Ordinary Shares of N0.50 each at N19.75 per share, on the basis of 1 Ordinary Share for every 2 Ordinary Shares held as at June 7, 2024.

The Qualification Date for the Rights Issue is June 7, 2024. The Offer will open on Monday, July 8, 2024, and close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The Rights Circular will be distributed to shareholders by the Registrars to the Offer, Atlas Registrars Limited, while the application forms will also be available on the following websites

1. www.theaccesscorporation.com

2. www.chapelhilldenham.com

3. www.coronationmb.com

4. www.atlasregistrars.com

Shareholders are advised to contact their stockbrokers for more details about the offer.

