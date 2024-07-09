Hamster Kombat token launched for pre-market trading

Cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, says it expanded its support for projects on The Open Network (TON) by including Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on its Pre-Market Trading platform.

Hamster Kombat, a tap-to-earn Telegram game where users mine HMSTR coins by managing a virtual crypto exchange, has also been launched for premarket trading by Kucoin, and commenced trading on Bybit’s Pre-Market platform on July 8, 2024, at 10 AM UTC.

Bybit’s Pre-Market Trading platform is designed to facilitate the trading of new tokens before their official listing, allowing buyers and sellers to set bids and execute trades at predefined rates.

News continues after this Advertisement

The exchange emphasized that the inclusion of HMSTR tokens represents a significant advancement enabling customers to purchase HMSTR tokens ahead of their spot trading debut.

Bybit highlighted that this feature allows users to lock in purchase and sale prices in advance, offering a strategic enhancement to the exchange’s trading capabilities.

This early access empowers users to acquire HMSTR tokens before they hit the broader market.

While the exact date for HMSTR’s spot trading debut remains uncertain, its availability on Bybit’s Pre-Market Trading platform marks a notable milestone.

The exchange cautioned that pre-market activity might reflect market expectations, but various factors could influence the official listing price. Consequently, there may not be a direct correlation between pre-market and spot trading prices, as both are determined by market dynamics.

Data from Bybit’s Pre-Market Trading indicates that the pre-market price of HMSTR has been fluctuating between approximately $0.001 and $0.1 at the time of writing.

News continues after this Advertisement