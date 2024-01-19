Tragedy: How Ibadan explosion claimed life of hotel manager

It was a tragic moment for BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, located few metres from the scene of the blast of the explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, as one of its senior managers was said to have died of heart attack, due to the shock he received from the blast which caught them unawares

The name of the top manager who died was Tunde Solomon, who untill his death, served as head of operations.

Solomon was said to have suffered a heart attack during Tuesday’s explosion that occurred at Dejo Oyelese close, Bodija Housing Estate in Ibadan

The management of the hotel revealed today that Solomon, until his death, was a dedicated and selfless staff, who has been in the hospitality business for over 25 years

The management added that the deceased used his 25 years in the industry for the growth of the organization.

According to the management, ”We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our beloved Operations Manager, Mr.Tunde Solomon. Mr. Solomon suffered a heart attack on the 17th of January 2024 and it is believed that was a consequence of the explosion which occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Bodija.”

It added, “Mr. Tunde Solomon was a vastly experienced member of staff with more than 25 years in the industry. His commitment to his role and his contributions to the growth of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan and the BON group in general during his tenure were invaluable.

”His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Solomon’s family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this challenging period.”

Meanwhile Nigerians have continued to react over the explosion.

According to Senator Orji Kalu, government should carry out sincere and thorough investigations into the matter

Also, Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti expressed shock over the explosion and urged the state government. to ensure the culprits are brought to book, as according to him, that kind of thing has never happened in the South West.

He also called for compensation for all the affected in the blast, since it has rendered them homeless.

It would be recalled that no fever than five people have lost their lives as a result of the incident while several others suffered injuries.

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed while hundreds of people have been displaced as a result of the explosion.