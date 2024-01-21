50th Coronation Anniversary: Sen. Oyewumi hails Ogiyan of Ejigbo

Senate Deputy Minority Leader and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Lere Oyewumi has hailed the Ogiyan of Ejigbo land, Osun State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode, Oyesosin II, JP, MFR, on his 50th coronation anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued and made available to newsmen by Senator Oyewumi’s Media Unit, Oyewumi described the traditional ruler as a selfless and detribalised monarch who has made tremendous contribution to nation-building.

Senator Oyewumi who described Oba Oyesosin as a patriotic monarch who has contributed in no small measure to promotion of peace and unity in his domain, urged him not to relent in sustaining peace and tranquility which Ejigbo and the state at large is known for.

“I join the sons and daughters of Ejigbo, both home and in diaspora, in celebrating Oba Omowunuola Oyeyode Oyesosin 11, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo land as he clocks 50 years on the revered stool of his forefathers,” he added.

“Kabiyesi has over the years, sustained his goodwill and pedigree, in view of his extraordinary leadership style and passion for the welfare of his subjects.

“As one of the longest-reigning royal fathers in the country, the wise counsel of Oba Oyeyode on national issues cannot be undermined.”

The Ikire born politician further described the Ogiyan of Ejigbo land as a true custodian of Yoruba heritage and a complete peacemaker whose reign has attracted development to the ancient city of Ejigbo.

Senator Oyewumi used the medium reiterating his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the entire Ejigbo land, while assuring the famous traditional ruler and the residents that he will not relent pursuing for their betterment.

According to Senator Oyewumi, “by the grace of the Almighty God, I will not rest on my oars in fulfilling all my promises made during the campaign period to the people of Ejigbo land as I remain a man of my words.

“On behalf of the entire good people of Osun-West Senatorial District, and my family, I say a big Congratulations to our father, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo land while I pray that, God will grant Kabiyesi more years of fruitfulness and peaceful reign on the throne”.

Recall that Oba Oyeyode ascended the throne on 25th of January, 1974 on the day of his birthday as he was born on 25th of January, 1936.

