Bandits on Thursday night, invaded the Nigerian Army Post Housing Scheme in the Kurudu area of Abuja, abducting two residents.

The abductees include the wife and one of the in-laws of a lawyer, Cyril Adikwu.

The incident, according to a neighbour of the victims, occurred around 10:00 pm in the Phase 2 area of the estate.

The neighbour, Austine John, who spoke to journalists, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the kidnappers entered the estate, shooting sporadically, and abducted the two while the Adikwu managed to escape.

In a related development, the police in Kaduna State says it has arrested one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper.

A statement on Friday by SP Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, said Phillip was arrested on Thursday.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody,” she said.

This is coming barely after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the Federal government would not condone any form of bandit attack in Abuja

Kidnapping in recent times has become rampant in the Federal Capital territory with dozens of residents being abducted almost daily.

Recently, a 13-year-old teenager, Folashade Ariyo, was kidnapped alongside 10 residents of the Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse-Alhaji Area of Abuja, and Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside 22 other in Bwari.

