Traditional, Christian leaders demand action against those behind ethnic profiling of Ndigbo

The Joint Body of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, has condemned the ‘resurgent escalation of hate speech and ethnic profiling targeting the Ndigbo community’.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR, Chairman, Anambra State Trad. Rulers Council; Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, TFG, DOB, JP, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia; H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu, OON, Chairman, Enugu State Trad. Rulers Council; and Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke, Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha.

“The destructive potential of hate speech and ethnic profiling cannot be overstated. History has shown us how quickly unchecked hostility can lead to catastrophic consequences such as the tragic events of the Rwandan genocide and the Nigeria Civil War. We must learn from these painful chapters of our history to ensure they are never repeated,” the statement said.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for his recent address on August 4, 2024, wherein he condemned ethnic bigotry and threats against any section of the country, stating inter alia: “To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.” Respectfully, it is our view, however, that it may be disastrous if the law tarries. More concrete steps and visible actions need to be taken to urgently address this issue which we note is not specifically linked to the #EndBadGovernance protests but has rather become a recurring theme of Nigeria’s socio-political turbulence.

The body further recommended steps the federal government can take to address and mitigate the issues of hate speech and ethnic profiling

It said, “In light of the current situation, we offer the following recommendations to address and mitigate the issues of hate speech and ethnic profiling:

“We urge the Government to immediately sanction and prosecute all those using and supporting the use of hate speech and ethnic profiling against Ndigbo and other ethnic groups.

“We also urge the National Assembly to expedite the passage of comprehensive legislation that criminalizes hate speech and ethnic profiling, with stringent penalties for offenders.

“We recommend the immediate deployment of a nationwide campaign to educate citizens on the dangers of hate speech and the importance of ethnic harmony. This can be achieved through public service announcements, workshops, seminars, media and community outreach. All lovers of peace in Nigeria should undertake or support this at individual and corporate levels.

“We call on community leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders across Nigeria to initiate dialogue sessions within their communities to foster understanding and cooperation among different ethnic groups.

“We urge media houses to be self-accounting in adopting a code of conduct that discourages the dissemination of divisive content and encourages reporting that builds bridges between communities. The media must continue to play its pivotal role in promoting unity as time-honoured members of the fourth estate.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to be vigilant and proactive in addressing incidents of hate speech and ethnic profiling. Perpetrators must be held accountable to deter others from engaging in such harmful behaviour.

“We implore all Nigerians to remember the horrors of the past and to work together to build a future based on mutual respect, understanding, and unity. The strength of our nation lies in its diversity, and it is only through embracing this diversity that we can achieve lasting peace and progress.

“Let us heed the lessons of Rwanda and the Nigeria Civil War, recognizing that the path of division and hatred leads only to destruction. Together, we can create a Nigeria where every citizen, irrespective of ethnic background, can thrive in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.”

