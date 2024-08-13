Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, will tomorrow, Wednesday, depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement.

The statement said President Tinubu will meet with the Equatorial Guinean President at the Presidential Villa on arrival, where meetings will be held between the two leaders and agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security, signed.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the signing of agreements and review of opportunities to improve bilateral relations.

