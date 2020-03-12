Trading on the platform of the New York Stock Exchange was halted for 15 minutes from 9:35 to 9:50 given the triggering of the level –One circuit breaker.

This was announced live by the CNN a moment ago as the S&P 500 drooped 7 per cent.

According to a report by CNBC, ‘’9:31 am: S&P 500 opens down 6.6%, Dow plunges 1,700 points

The stock rout deepened on Thursday with the S&P 500 opening the session off 6.6%, joining the Dow in bear market territory. The 30-stock benchmark plunged 1,700 points at the open, while the Nasdaq tanked 6.9%. A key market-wide circuit breaker will trip once the S&P 500 falls 7%. — Li’’

‘’9:14 am: S&P 500 ETF now down 7%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, is still trading in premarket, while futures on the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 all traded at the so-called limit down threshold, off by 5%. The SPY is now down 7%. If the S&P 500 tanks the same amount when the markets open, a key “circuit breaker” will be triggered, resulting in a 15-minute halt in trading. — Li’’

‘’9:04 am: Carnival shares fall further after trading re-starts

Shares of Carnival fell to more than 21% below Wednesday’s closing price in premarket trading after announcing that its Princess Cruise Lines would pause its shipping operations for 60 days. Trading was halted shortly before the announcement. There have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus on multiple Princess ships. — Pound’’