BY EMEKA EJERE

Leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced three senior executive appointments, effective February 1, 2021.

The appointment followed the launch of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, which prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises and young African entrepreneurs, following the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marked 10 years of impact in 2020, has trained, mentored and funded over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, through the $100 million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. It also provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over one million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.

Chief Executive Officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, said the foundation was extremely pleased with the appointments.

Somachi Chris-Asoluka becomes Director, Partnerships and Communications, from her prior role as Head of Policy and Partnerships. Titilope Akinola, who is now Director of Operations, served as head of TEF platform, TEFConnect, Africa’s leading digital hub for entrepreneurs; and Nkem Onwudiwe, who newly joined the marketing and corporate communications team, brings formidable corporate experience, across digital marketing, content creation, public relations and strategy.

“It is particularly encouraging to see women at the forefront, demonstrating expertise in their fields and highlighting impeccable drive to succeed not just for their benefit but for ours, collectively, as Africans,’’Ugochukwu said.