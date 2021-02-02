BY EMEKA EJERE

In line with its objective to achieve a standard, strong and reliable road transport sector, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has called on the federal government to establish a Transport Development Bank.

The association also wants the government to put in place, a transport regulatory body that can checkmate the operations of the industry, which is now an all-comers affair.

Executive Secretary of NARTO, Mr. Aloga Ogbogo made these and other requests in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday to announce the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold in Zuma Resort, on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Executive Secretary said: “We are requesting that just as we have the Bank of Commerce and Industry, we have the Bank of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry cannot thrive without transportation.

“We are requesting that a Transport Development Bank should be established to assist transporters.”

While seeking a regulatory body, he said “the road transport sub-sector that is responsible for the movement of close to 90 per cent of goods and passengers does not have a regulatory body. It is an all-comers affair.”

The association recalled that while the Federal Government engaged the services of NARTO to distribute COVID-19 palliatives to other sectors of the economy such as pharmaceutical and aviation, it has not deemed it fit to also extend the gesture to the transporters.

It, therefore, urged the government to also give the sector some relief materials to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

The Executive Secretary, who noted that the government is doing its best in terms of road construction and rehabilitation, said there are still some flashpoints that require attention.

According to NARTO, the best global practice for road maintenance is through concession.

The statement further stated that “we urge that there should be some level of concession so that the private sector can invest in them for better maintenance.”

On the AGM, the association said it will bring issues as security challenges on the highways, extortion and multiple taxations to the fore at the meeting.