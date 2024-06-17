Nigerians mourn Nollywood actress, Stella Ikwuegbu

Nigerians have mourned the demise of veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away Sunday night.

The tragic news of her death was disclosed by movie producer, Stanley Ontop, on his official Instagram page.

According to him, Ikwuegbu died after a prolonged battle with leg cancer.

Mourning her death on X, Janto, @JantoUTD, said, “Rest in Peace Stella Ikwuegbu. One of the veterans thatade our childhood a memorable one.”

Another user, TDC™, @Trendcommenter, “Nollywood has lost lots of veterans & young actors this year, most of which are ill-health related. It’s sad that in most cases, adequate care & treatment could have prevented the worst, but of course the big elephant in the room (lack of funds) continues to remain an obstacle. I really hope in the nearest future that this will be tackled.

“I pray that Stella rests peacefully in God’s bossom.”

Also mourning her demise on X, Ólú ndị Igbo, @VoiceOfTheEast, wrote, “Today, we say goodbye to Stella Ikwuegbu, a veteran actress whose unique talent and unforgettable presence have left an indelible mark on Nollywood. Known for her roles in several Nollywood classics from the 1990s and 2000s, Stella brought authenticity and vibrant energy to the screen, particularly in films with native themes.

“While Stella may not have been the most prominent star or the lead in many movies, she carved out a niche for herself in the industry. Her distinct look and hoarse-sounding voice made her a perfect fit for roles in Igbo village settings, where she often portrayed quarrelsome characters with a sharp tongue. Whenever Stella appeared on screen, you knew peace was not an option, and her voice would echo across the community, making her presence felt.

“Despite often playing characters that stirred trouble, Stella’s performances were always tinged with humor. There was something inherently funny and endearing about her, even when she was being serious. Her roles in films like “Ukwa,” “Cat & Rat,” “Reggae Boys,” and “Spoiler” showcased her ability to make audiences laugh and engage with her characters deeply.

“Stella Ikwuegbu may not have always been in the spotlight, but her contributions to Nollywood were significant. She made her mark in her own unique way, and for that, she deserves to be remembered and celebrated.

“Rest in peace, Stella Ikwuegbu.

“Your voice, your talent, and your memorable performances will be cherished forever.”

On his part, Ọbeleze????, @ikehstann, wrote, “DAMN MAMA ????????????

I PLAYED A ROLE IN A MOVIE ALONG WITH HER AS MY DEAR MOTHER IN THE MOVIE.

I MUST TELL YOU SHE’S INDEED AN CHEERFUL WOMAN FULL OF LOVE. HER MOST POPULAR STATEMENT WAS “I HAVE PAID MY DUES”

Another user, Nnamdi Gabriel, @nnamdi83, wrote, “I will never forget a particular scene where Ukwa(Nkem Owoh) on an errand for his brother (Late Amaechi Muonagor) caught her frolicking with a prophet.

Ukwa went on to expose their act during testimony time in the prophet’s church.

May her soul rest in Peace.”

