In a surprising turn of events, Buba Galadima, a prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a known critic of President Bola Tinubu, has publicly acknowledged the president’s role in securing employment for his daughter at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Galadima, a staunch ally of the Kwankwasiyya movement and an outspoken adversary of the Tinubu-led administration, made the revelation on Thursday during a programme aired on AIT.

Despite his long-standing opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leadership, Galadima stated that he shares a personal friendship with President Tinubu that transcends politics.

“We are friends and will remain friends,” Galadima said. “If I need anything from him, I can ask. Let me confess on national television—my daughter used my phone to call the President. He picked, thinking it was me, and they told him, ‘Our father says you are his friend and things are tough in the country.’ One of them mentioned she had just completed NYSC and was struggling to get a job at the NUPRC under Gbenga Komolafe. Tinubu simply said, ‘Call Komolafe. Give my friend’s daughter a job.’ That’s why she’s even planning to go to Mecca—to thank God and to thank Mr President.”

Galadima went on to contrast this act with what he described as unfair treatment under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, revealing that his daughter worked for four years in the office of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo without receiving any salary.

“She worked for Buhari for four years and he instructed that she should not be paid. Let them bring out any voucher showing she was paid. She served in Osinbajo’s office all those years without a dime,” Galadima alleged.