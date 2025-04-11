The All Progressives Congress (APC), has temporarily shut down its national secretariat in Abuja, widely known as Buhari House, following the killing of its Director of Administration, AbdulRauf Adeniji.

The APC disclosed this in a memo titled ‘Secretariat closure for the mourning of the director of administration’, on Thursday.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was abducted weeks ago, was killed last month.

The ruling party stated that the closure of the secretariat would take effect on Monday, April 14, 2025.

It enjoined all the staff to use the mourning period for sober reflection and prayers for the family and the loved ones.

The ruling party added that a condolence register will be open at the National Secretariat in his honour.

The memo reads, “The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025.

”This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of the Director of Administration, the Late Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji.”