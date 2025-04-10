No distractions, it’s time to rebuild, Sen Nenadi Usman tells Labour Party members

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, has reaffirmed her commitment to rebuilding and repositioning the party for victory, following the resolution of internal disputes by the Supreme Court.

Addressing party members and supporters in a message of appreciation after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, Senator Usman assured that a revitalized Labour Party will emerge stronger and more united.

“Now is not the time for distraction or division,” she said. “Now is the time to build — with unity, courage, and a deep love for our country.”

The NEC meeting, which also included a Stakeholders’ Interactive Townhall, brought together key figures of the party including the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi; his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; Abia State Governor, H.E. Dr. Alex Otti; his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; members of the National and State Assemblies; and representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Obidient Movement.

Senator Usman, while acknowledging her formal appointment as Acting National Chairperson by the NEC, expressed gratitude for the unanimous vote of confidence and pledged to lead the party through the transitional period with diligence and integrity.

“The meeting was timely and necessary as we work collectively to fortify the foundations of our party and refocus on our enduring mission — building a New Nigeria that works for all,” she said.

Following the NEC gathering, the party leadership visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally present the Supreme Court judgment affirming the legitimacy of the party’s leadership transition and to communicate the NEC’s resolutions.

Senator Usman emphasized that the visit to INEC was not just procedural, but symbolic of the party’s commitment to due process, internal democracy, and transparency.

She expressed appreciation to all party members, the leadership of the NLC and TUC, the Obidient Movement, and every Nigerian who continues to believe in the party’s mission.

“To our leader and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, your steadfastness and integrity continue to inspire millions,” she added.

Reiterating her resolve to uphold the values of the Labour Party, Senator Usman pledged to steer the party with openness and unwavering focus on shared goals.

“The New Nigeria is not a dream deferred — it is a vision in progress,” she concluded.