High stake politicking and cross- party negotiations have started ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly courting opposition governors with high-states offers, Business Hallmark has learnt.

This development is said to have led to widespread anxiety and uncertainty in the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the People’s Democratic Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and others.

Multiple sources from the opposition and the ruling All Progressives Congress hinted that former governors are reportedly being lured with promise of ministerial slots, while current governors are said to have been assured of return tickets, the opportunity to choose their successors and nominate National Assembly members.

Irked by the uncanny twist, Atiku allegedly warned the opposition leaders that supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid tantamount to endorsing failure, urging them instead to support his coalition aimed at ousting the APC-led Federal Government.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba and NNPP’s Ladipo Johnson claimed their members were pressured to switch to the APC, using state power.

Ologunagba noted that ‘’Tinubu will face the people’s judgment in 2027,’’ and defectors won’t shield him from defeat.

In response, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, dismissed the claims, saying that Nigerians are willingly joining the APC, which they said remains open to welcoming more members while safeguarding their interests.

The PDP, NNPP, and LP have been battling internal crises, which have led to the defection of several members to the ruling APC. Many of those who left cited unresolved party issues as their reason.

On April 23, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his predecessor and PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as other elected officials from the state, officially joined the APC.

Similarly, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, after endorsing President Tinubu for a second term, hinted on April 29 that he may soon leave the PDP.

According to sources close to the development, former Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Emmanuel informed his loyalists that Eno was no longer a member of the PDP.

A source at the last PDP governors and ex-governors meeting in Abuja, said, “When Udom was speaking, he was asked about the Akwa Ibom State Governor, and he confirmed that the governor had left the PDP. He said the serving and former governors should proceed with their plans without Eno. He confirmed that the Akwa Ibom State governor had joined the APC out of fear of losing the 2027 election due to federal influence. Udom stated that Eno will make his departure official soon, but he himself will not leave the PDP.”

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has also publicly backed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Further investigations showed that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State is one of the opposition govs being wooed to join the APC.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, last Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Adamawa governor for over four hours in the Government House, Yola.

Journalists were ordered to leave the venue of the meeting shortly after the NSA’s arrival.

Multiple sources close to the meeting averred that the closed-door discusssion was centred on getting Fintiri and his cabinet members to defect to the APC.

“The governor was offered a chance to produce his successor and to nominate candidates for National Assembly members. He is also to choose to be a minister or a senator in 2027,” a source who craved anonymity said.

The source said that the move was designed to mar the political ambition of former VP Atiku.

After the closed-door meeting, the culture of briefing journalists after such meetings was not observed.

Ribadu moved straight to his waiting vehicle and headed back to the airport.

Since Ribadu was appointed the NSA, this was the first time he the was holding a closed-door meeting with the governor, even though there are no serious security challenges in the state, unlike Benue and Plateau states

Reports have it that prominent NNPP figures like Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Taraba State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang are also quietly supporting Tinubu’s 2027 ambition.

The wave of defections has also hit the National Assembly with over 86 defections to APC