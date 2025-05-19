Adeleke’s spokesperson slams APC scribe Bashiru over alleged fake news campaign

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has accused the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, of peddling falsehoods against the state government in what he described as a desperate attempt to mislead the public.

In a statement personally signed and released on Sunday, Rasheed said Bashiru’s recent claims were riddled with misinformation and aimed at discrediting Governor Adeleke’s achievements.

“We challenge the APC scribe to present facts. Governor Adeleke did not sack any teachers or health workers. The past administration, in its dying days, hurriedly employed loyalists in clear violation of service rules. These individuals were never officially employed by the state,” Rasheed said.

He also dismissed allegations that the current administration had caused damage to infrastructure in Osogbo, specifically the area around the Oke Fia bridge.

“The road network around Oke Fia bridge is a work in progress. It is a blatant falsehood to claim that holes are being dug under the bridge by the government,” he added.

On water provision, Rasheed outlined the administration’s “three-pronged water sector agenda”—short-, medium-, and long-term strategies—which he said are currently being implemented concurrently.

Touching on agriculture, the spokesperson said the state had seen no tractor purchases between 2015 and 2022 under the previous APC-led government. “Governor Adeleke has since acquired and deployed 31 tractors as part of his farm mechanisation drive,” he noted.

He also highlighted other initiatives such as the agropreneur programme, cocoa expansion, cashew plantation development, and input support for farmers across the state.

Rasheed further listed achievements in the commercial sector, including improved support for the Chamber of Commerce, revitalisation of the state’s free trade zone, a 45-day window for obtaining Certificates of Occupancy, streamlined tax processes, and empowerment initiatives for cooperatives and artisans.

He challenged Senator Bashiru to deny the administration’s strides in several areas:

Prompt payment of salaries and pensions

Ongoing upgrade of the Osogbo Stadium to international standards

Free healthcare access for over 30,000 pensioners under the state health insurance scheme

Establishment of Osun’s first ICT and Digital Economy policies

Rasheed rejected claims that the government responds to criticism with insults, pointing out that facts, not abuse, form the backbone of the administration’s defense.

“What is abusive about stating that Governor Adeleke tarred the road leading to Bashiru’s residence in Osogbo?” he asked.

He further noted that the administration has earned accolades from federal agencies for debt management, educational performance, and primary healthcare access.

Referring to intra-party tensions within the APC, Rasheed made a jab at Bashiru’s factional alignment: “Whether it’s the ‘Amunbo’ or ‘Alubarika’ group that flies the APC flag in 2026, Osun voters will once again re-elect Governor Adeleke based on performance.”

He concluded by citing widespread support for Adeleke among workers and residents, adding that the governor’s achievements have positioned him for a strong re-election bid in 2026.