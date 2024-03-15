Connect with us

Headlines

Tinubu withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s nomination to CBN board over support for Peter Obi
Advertisement

Headlines

AFC joins Ecobank and Soto Gallery to host +234ArtArt Exhibition to elevate African art

Headlines

EFCC slams N84bn money laundering charges against Yahaya Bello, others

Headlines

Tinubu orders reopening of Nigeria's land, air borders with Niger Republic

Headlines

Investors gain N837bn as market grows further by 1.45%

Headlines

My husband's Renewed Hope agenda already yielding fruits – Remi Tinubu

Headlines

Ondo Guber: It’s my turn to govern, Olusola Oke declares

Headlines

Week of horror: FG helpless over B/Haram's daring attacks

Headlines

UBA, African Guarantee Fund partner on $100m SME loan for SMEs

Headlines

$9.6bn fraud: EFCC provides more evidence against P&ID director

Headlines

Tinubu withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s nomination to CBN board over support for Peter Obi

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tinubu withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s nomination to CBN board over support for Peter Obi

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn the nomination of Ruby Onwudiwe as board member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A report by Western Post said the decision follows pressure mounted on the president by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding Onwudiwe’s political affiliation.

However, there are contrary suggestions that Onwudiwe voluntarily turned down the nomination.

News continues after this Advertisement

During the 2023 election, Onwudiwe had via her account on X, posted “it was a landslide victory for Labour Party at my polling unit Lekki polling unit” which was said to have incited the APC supporters who protested the nomination by Tinubu.

According to the report, flaunting her support for Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, and a display of the result at her polling unit, was a basis for the party members “to protest to senior government officials on the abnormality of the nomination of an opposition figure to serve at the apex bank”.

Tinubu reportedly immediately requested that the senate step down Onwudiwe’s nomination.

On March 14, Tinubu asked the senate to confirm the appointment of Onwudiwe as a member of the board of directors of the CBN.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, and read at the plenary on March 13.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu said.

The president said Onwudiwe is a replacement for Urom Kalu Eke, who was unavailable due to conflict of interest.

Eke declined the nomination because he is still a consultant at the World Bank.

The new nomination came one month after Tinubu asked the senate to confirm five people as directors of the board of the CBN.

On February 29, the senate confirmed four people (excluding Eke) as members of the board.

The directors of the board are; Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, and Olayinka Aliyu.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (207) Ademola Adeleke (229) Alex Otti (360) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (152) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (644) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (124) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (227) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (132) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (102) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (168) Peter Obi (471) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement