Tinubu Welcomes Release of 24 Kebbi Schoolgirls, Orders Tougher Security Measures
Published

2 hours ago

on

The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State have been rescued, bringing an end to the days-long search that followed the November 17 attack on the school.

Their release was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy.

The girls were taken after terrorists stormed the school at dawn, killing a staff member and injuring a security guard. Their abduction sparked nationwide concern and drew attention to a worrying resurgence of school attacks.

In his reaction, President Tinubu expressed profound relief over the safe return of the girls and praised the security operatives involved in the rescue operation.

He noted that the Kebbi incident had inspired similar abductions in Kwara and Niger states. All 38 victims kidnapped in Eruku, Kwara State, were rescued on Sunday, while in Niger State, local authorities announced that 50 of the missing students from St. Mary’s School in Papiri had been located in their homes.

The President urged security agencies to sustain the momentum and ensure that all remaining abductees still held by terrorists are brought back safely.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for,” Tinubu said. “We must urgently deploy more security personnel to vulnerable communities to prevent further kidnappings. My administration will continue to support all efforts aimed at protecting our schools and citizens.”

The rescue marks another step in the government’s ongoing efforts to curb school-related abductions across the country.

Obinna Ezugwu.

