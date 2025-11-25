Connect with us

Nation

Terror Attack in Kano: 10 Abducted from Yan Chibi and Biresawa Villages
Advertisement

Nation

Tinubu Welcomes Release of 24 Kebbi Schoolgirls, Orders Tougher Security Measures

Nation

BREAKING: Pregnant woman, children, nursing mothers abducted as terrorists attack Kwara again 

Nation

VIDEO: 'We will kidnap President Tinubu in days ahead' – terrorist commander boasts

Nation

Ogun strengthens security network, calls for more public cooperation

Nation

Igbo Leaders Reject Kanu's Life Sentence, Cite Legal Flaws

Nation

Nigerian Army announces shortlisted candidates for SSC course 49/2026

Nation

Bauchi orders immediate closure of all schools amid rising security threats

Nation

North on alert as Boko Haram abducts 12 women in Borno, five policemen killed in Bauchi ambush

Nation

Lagos Archbishop warns FG against leniency toward bandits, says Nigeria edging toward chaos

Nation

Terror Attack in Kano: 10 Abducted from Yan Chibi and Biresawa Villages

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Terror Attack in Kano: 10 Abducted from Yan Chibi and Biresawa Villages

Armed bandits have struck Yan Chibi and Biresawa villages in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, abducting at least 10 people, including women and girls.

Residents reported that the attackers raided the villages between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday, operating for hours without resistance. According to a source, the assailants, who entered through Tsundu village, left families in anguish, and the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said some bandits on motorbikes stormed the villages, abducting eight residents, including his neighbour Umma, 17-year-old Fati, his brother’s wife, and two other women. Another five people were kidnapped from Biresawa Tsundu village, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

The attack has raised fears in the area and in neighbouring towns that share borders with Katsina State.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, recently held meetings with community leaders to discuss security arrangements along border villages in Shanono, Tsanyawa, and Rogo LGAs. He assured residents that ongoing operations would be reinforced with additional manpower and equipment, urging sustained vigilance to curb further attacks.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (405) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (116) Atiku Abubakar (345) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1009) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (189) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (185) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (316) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement