Terror Attack in Kano: 10 Abducted from Yan Chibi and Biresawa Villages

Armed bandits have struck Yan Chibi and Biresawa villages in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, abducting at least 10 people, including women and girls.

Residents reported that the attackers raided the villages between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday, operating for hours without resistance. According to a source, the assailants, who entered through Tsundu village, left families in anguish, and the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said some bandits on motorbikes stormed the villages, abducting eight residents, including his neighbour Umma, 17-year-old Fati, his brother’s wife, and two other women. Another five people were kidnapped from Biresawa Tsundu village, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

The attack has raised fears in the area and in neighbouring towns that share borders with Katsina State.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, recently held meetings with community leaders to discuss security arrangements along border villages in Shanono, Tsanyawa, and Rogo LGAs. He assured residents that ongoing operations would be reinforced with additional manpower and equipment, urging sustained vigilance to curb further attacks.