Presidential aspirant and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu has tendered an apology for claiming the permanent voter cards (PVCs) issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have expired.

While addressing some women leaders who paid him a visit in Abuja, the presidential aspirant said the PVCs in the possession of citizens have expired.

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired,” Tinubu had said.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have have expired. Yes!”

The claim generated outrage, forcing the APC chieftain to backtrack.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tunde Rahman, his spokesman, said his principal mistakenly used the “word ‘expire’ instead of stating that the cards may have to be updated.’

According to him, “Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused.

“Asiwaju Tinubu also stressed that he appreciates the patriotic and necessary work of INEC and its personnel in assuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians in all political parties.

“At the meeting convened at the behest of the women, Asiwaju emphasized the need for people to fully participate in elections so we strengthen our democracy. He urged them to continue to mobilise voters to update their PVCs and help thwart the prevailing voter-apathy.”