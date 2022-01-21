Terrorists on Tuesday, killed a soldier and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during an attack on a military base in Shinfida community, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the military camp in large numbers and began to shoot at the place sporadically.

The terrorists invaded the camp on Tuesday night at about 10pm, burnt down two patrol vehicles and drove away another one that was used to convey food items stolen from the surrounding villages.

A source told ThisDay that the victims died instantly while others that sustained varying degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“The terrorists attacked the military base located within Government Day Secondary School Shinfida last Tuesday. They killed one soldier and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer on the spot and left many others with injuries,” the source said.

“They attacked the military base on their motorcycles. Despite the efforts of the military personnel, the terrorists killed the two victims and set ablaze two patrol vehicles and drove away one with food items stolen from neighbouring villages.”

Public Relations Officer of the state NSCDC, DSC Muhammad Abdara, who confirmed the incident, said one its officers was killed during the attack.

Similarly, the Niger State Government has confirmed an attack on Ukuru village in the Bobi District of Mariga Local Government of the state, saying unspecified number of people were killed during the attack.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, while confirming the attack, said the government was still awaiting details of the incident and that at the appropriate time, the press would be given an update on what happened.

He, however, said the terrorists were those fleeing from the military operations ongoing in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States, adding that in their desperation, they “are destroying anything they come across.

“They don’t want to kidnap many people, because it will be a burden on them as they try to escape,” Idris said, adding that government would not be daunted by the activities of the bandits.