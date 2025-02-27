Tinubu secures APC support, ready to end party crises in states

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, affirmed his determination to stabilise the All Progressives Congress (APC) by finding lasting resolution to festering crisis in state chapters of the party.

He, called on the party’s National Working Committee to come up with a team to consider the grey areas and fault lines, suing for calm during the peace talks.

“However, there are a few conflicts in the various states. Let’s set up committees to look into the lingering problems in the states and appeal to these party leaders in various states to please be calm and be collaborative,” Tinubu said at the APC National Executive Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the details of the meeting known in a statement titled, ‘At the APC NEC meeting, President Tinubu receives a vote of confidence and pledges to work harder for Nigeria’s prosperity.’

At Wednesday’s NEC meeting, Tinubu praised the party’s NWC for its performance and called for measures to end some of the crises in the states.

The President also voiced his determination to work harder for the country’s greater good, assuring all that the Nigerian economy was on the path of recovery as the leadership cast a vote of confidence on him.

He said the commendation from the party’s highest decision-making organ was a call for more hard work.

He promised not to fail the party faithful.

“I am happy with your vote of confidence, and I accept it. The vote is a challenge to do more work; we will vigorously pursue our sovereignty in food security, investment and development.

“I am happy with food prices coming down, especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high, and the sky is bright outside. While the rest of the world unravels, we see growth in Nigeria. We are seeing a gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements. I thank you, governors,” Tinubu noted .

He thanked Nigerians for their continued belief and trust in the APC.

The Nigerian leader also vowed to continue to work with other arms of government for greater good.

“I’m grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes recorded from one state to the other. Governors, you have embraced these changes, and I thank the leadership of our party. I also thank members of the National Assembly for expeditiously considering the budget.

“We can only build the party on a progressive platform to deliver good service to Nigerians.

“The National Working Committee is doing a very good job; I am pleased with them. However, there are a few conflicts in the various states. Let’s set up committees to look into the lingering problems in the states and appeal to these party leaders in various states to please be calm and be collaborative,” the President said.