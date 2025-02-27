Buhari, Osinbajo, Amaechi, others shun APC NEC meeting; party vows to take over Anambra 

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Rivers State governor Chibuike Amaechi, among few others, stayed away from the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s long-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NEC meeting was the first since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje appointed chairman by the party, following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

It was held at the Buhari House APC national secretariat, Abuja.

Former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai was also missing, being among those that have continued to criticise the party and the government of Bola Tinubu.

However, those present included President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu.

Governors in attendance included Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Usman Ododo (Kogi), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

Former governors who attended included Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Addressing NEC members, Tinubu, who got confidence vote from the NEC, scored himself high and expressed delight that food prices were coming down in the lead up to the Muslim month of Ramadan.

He also approved the setting up of reconciliation committees in all the states, as well as relocation of the party’s national secretariat which he said had become “too small.”

Already, the party leadership said it had formally applied to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, for a land for a new secretariat and its Progressive Institute.

According to Tinubu, “I have heard your various remarks on how we have strengthened the security of our sovereignty and food security in the country. I am grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes we have recorded from one state to another and I am also happy for the various people joining us in the National Assembly.

“On the economy, I am happy food prices are going down, particularly during this Ramadan period.

“Let the NEC find a way to celebrate our progressive ideals and I promise you, our governors and Nigerians, that we will sustain these progressive changes.

“Everywhere in the world, especially in Europe, we have economic shocks and we are doing everything possible to address them.

“The place we are gathering today is too small for us and I agree with you that we need a bigger location. I think the Minister of National Planning is here, we will discuss with the minister in charge and we will do something about it.

“The National Working Committee, NWC, is doing a good job and I am happy with them. In all the various states, let us set up reconciliatory committees to liaise with these aggrieved leaders. I am appealing to them, please be calm. I am very happy and I promise not to let any of you down.”

Party vows to take over Anambra, Osun

In his remarks earlier, National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, who got a confidence vote, spoke on his achievements in the last one and half years, adding that the party leadership was focused on winning Anambra and Osun states governorship elections.

Our focus is now on Anambra and Osun states and in compliance with the time-table released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the party has already begun preparations in earnest for the conduct of primary elections in Anambra scheduled for April.”

He said the party has also embarked on reconciliatory moves which, he said, were already yielding positive results.

“We have also embarked on massive reconciliation of aggrieved party members, and this move is gradually yielding desired positive results for the party.

“Through dialogue, we have initiated high-level discussions among party leaders and other stakeholders, with a view to resolving lingering differences among our members.

‘’The conflict reconciliation committee which you are about to approve will build on this,” he added.

Governor Uzodinma of Imo State moved the motion and it was seconded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the party, as NEC passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje and the party’s NWC.