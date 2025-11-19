Tinubu halts foreign trips as Kebbi abductions, Kwara church attack trigger national security alert

President Bola Tinubu has postponed his scheduled departures for the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and the AU-EU Summit in Luanda, following fresh security crises in Kebbi and Kwara States.

The President is awaiting comprehensive briefings on the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the violent attack on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga announced on Wednesday that Tinubu suspended his trip to allow for immediate domestic action.

He said the President has directed the deployment of additional security personnel to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, following a request from the state governor. The police have also been ordered to track down the bandits responsible for the church attack.

Tinubu had been scheduled to depart Abuja today for the 20th G20 Summit of world leaders in South Africa, before travelling to Angola for the 7th AU-EU Summit. However, the twin incidents: Monday’s assault on church members in Kwara and the abduction of 24 students in Kebbi, forced a last-minute change of plans.

According to Onanuga, the President is awaiting detailed reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited Kebbi State on his behalf, as well as security assessments from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services regarding the Kwara attack.

Tinubu reaffirmed his directive to security agencies to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped schoolgirls. “Everything possible must be done to rescue the 24 girls and bring them home safely,” he said.

The President earlier expressed deep sorrow over the recent wave of attacks, including the killing of military officers in the North. “As Commander-in-Chief, I am depressed by the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes,” he said.

He also condemned the disruption of schooling caused by terrorist activities. “I am depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.”

Advertisement

The presidency says further updates will follow after security agencies brief the President on the ongoing operations.