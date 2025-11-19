Orji Kalu, Akpoti-Uduaghan, others mourn Enugu North Senator Okey Ezea

Nigeria’s political community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate. The Labour Party lawmaker died on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

His family said he passed away at about 11:07 p.m. in a private hospital in Lagos, while earlier reports suggested he had been undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

A formal announcement signed by his son, Jideofor Ezea, described the death as a devastating loss to the family and the nation. “With profound grief, the family of Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea announces his passing,” the statement read. The family requested prayers and privacy as they navigate the difficult period.

A lawmaker of conviction

Until his death, Senator Ezea was an active and influential member of the 10th Senate. He initially chaired the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions before serving in other key roles, including Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development. At the time of his passing, he was Vice Chairman of the Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD, as well as the Committee on Culture and Creative Economy.

Known for his passionate legislative advocacy, Ezea sponsored the bill to establish the Federal College of Agriculture, Adani, and championed the bill for the creation of Adada State – a project he pursued with dedication until his illness. He also sponsored a motion calling for the establishment of a military base in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area to tackle the persistent herdsmen attacks plaguing the region.

His 2023 election victory under the Labour Party – in which he defeated an incumbent governor – marked one of the most striking political upsets of that election cycle. He remained the only federal lawmaker from Enugu elected on the Labour Party platform who refused to defect to the ruling party.

Beyond the National Assembly, Ezea once chaired the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, and was a major political force in Enugu State. A founding member of the APC in the state, he contested the governorship three times: in 2007 and 2011 under the Labour Party, and in 2015 under the APC.

Born on 11 August 1963, Ezea earned degrees in Political Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and in Law (LL.B and LL.M) at the University of Lagos. He began his career in the Nigerian Customs Service before establishing Ideke Shipping Limited and other business ventures. He is survived by his wife, Chioma, and four children.

Kalu: ‘A painful blow’

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) expressed deep sorrow, saying he was “personally devastated” by Ezea’s passing. “He was more than a colleague — he was my brother and friend,” Kalu said, recalling their shared Catholic faith and moments of worship. He described Ezea as a principled legislator whose voice added clarity and conviction to Senate debates.

Kalu extended condolences to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Peter Mbah, the Nsukka community, and the bereaved family.

Akpoti-Uduaghan: ‘You were wise and gentle’

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) also paid tribute, describing him as a compassionate colleague whose support helped her through difficult moments. “You were a good man — wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments,” she wrote in an emotional message.

She added that Kogi Central “mourns with Enugu North,” honouring Ezea as a distinguished parliamentarian.

Senate to honour him at plenary

The Senate is expected to formally announce his death at plenary, where a minute of silence will likely be observed in line with legislative tradition.

Tributes continue to pour in across social media and political circles, reflecting the depth of the loss felt by colleagues, constituents, and admirers of Senator Okey Ezea, a man many say embodied loyalty, courage, and unwavering principle in public service.