Dangote named Africa’s most admired brand, bags triple honours in Addis Ababa

In a landmark moment for African enterprise, Dangote Industries Limited has emerged as the Most Admired African Brand at the 15th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands awards, held at the historic Africa Hall in Addis Ababa—the birthplace of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU).

The company, founded by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, also made history as the first African firm to be inducted into the newly established Brand Africa Hall of Fame, in recognition of its transformational impact on consumer trust and its role in reshaping Africa’s global narrative. Dangote himself was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, underscoring his pioneering contributions to industrialisation and economic empowerment across the continent.

The awards were based on a sweeping, independent survey conducted across over 30 African countries, reflecting authentic consumer preferences and sentiment. The 2025 edition marked Dangote Industries’ continued dominance in African brand leadership, bolstered by its vast footprint in manufacturing, cement, food production, and refinery development.

Joining Dangote Industries in the inaugural Hall of Fame were fellow African success stories: MTN, M-Pesa, Ethiopian Airlines, and South Africa, all celebrated for sustained excellence and long-term admiration from African consumers over the past 5 to 15 years.

Speaking on the honours, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, described the triple recognition as a powerful endorsement of the group’s dedication to innovation, sustainability, and impact.

“These awards are a tribute to the vision and commitment of our Founder, Aliko Dangote, and the relentless efforts of our team and partners across Africa,” Chiejina said. “The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates his legacy of building a globally respected African brand that has created jobs, inspired entrepreneurship, and transformed industries.”

He affirmed that the accolades would further inspire Dangote Industries to “push boundaries, empower communities, and deliver meaningful value across Africa and beyond,” while staying true to its core values of excellence, integrity, and inclusive growth.

Delivering the keynote address, Claver Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), applauded the laureates for advancing Africa’s development agenda and called for increased support for youth-led innovation and regional integration.

“Brands like MTN, Dangote, M-Pesa, and Ethiopian Airlines continue to set the standard for leadership and impact on the continent,” Gatete noted. He urged stakeholders to back a proposed Pan-African Creative Innovation Fund aimed at financing and globalising Africa’s most promising enterprises.

However, the Brand Africa 2025 rankings revealed a troubling trend: despite rising optimism—68% of Africans expressed belief in the continent, up from 64% in 2024—only 11% of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands were African, a historic low from the previous year’s 14%.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa, described the decline as a wake-up call.

“It’s not enough for Africans to say they believe in the continent—they must buy made-in-Africa. We need to convert belief into brand loyalty,” Ikalafeng said. “African brands must invest in research, deliver quality, and build authenticity into their products. That’s how we close the gap between confidence and consumer behaviour.”

The awards ceremony not only celebrated achievement but also highlighted the urgent need to build stronger homegrown brands that can compete globally while inspiring pride and support from African consumers.