Tinubu extends Customs CG Adeniyi’s tenure by one year
Published

8 mins ago

on

President Bola Tinubu has approved a one-year extension for the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, allowing him to remain in office until August 2026.

Adeniyi’s tenure was initially due to end on August 31, 2025, but the extension, announced in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is aimed at enabling him to consolidate key reforms already underway within the Customs Service.

According to the statement, the extension will allow Adeniyi to complete critical initiatives of the Tinubu administration, including the modernisation of Customs operations, implementation of the National Single Window Project, and Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

“President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service,” the statement noted. “The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.”

Adeniyi was appointed as the Comptroller-General in an acting capacity in June 2023 following the departure of Hameed Ali, and was confirmed in the role in October 2023.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

