Connect with us

Business

US rakes in over $87bn from tariffs in first half of 2025, surpassing 2024 total
Advertisement

Business

Tinubu extends Customs CG Adeniyi’s tenure by one year

Business

Global Investment in African Gold Rises Ahead of African Mining Week 2025

Business

AfDB urges Burkina Faso to harness national resources for sustainable development 

Business

Niger State drags FG to Supreme Court over exclusion from 13% derivation

Business

Aba’s investment boom: Otti backs Ultimum’s $100m beverage factory in Osisioma

Business

‘NAFDAC raked in N2.5b from raid on illicit drug markets in Lagos, Onitsha, Aba’

Education in Nigeria

Tinubu set to end ASUU strike, others, Alausa declares

Business

FG targets N796bn yearly from 5% petrol surcharge

Business

GZI donates protective kits to ASEPA, Abia govt urges corporate support for cleaner environment

Business

US rakes in over $87bn from tariffs in first half of 2025, surpassing 2024 total

Published

18 seconds ago

on

US rakes in over $87bn from tariffs in first half of 2025, surpassing 2024 total

The United States collected more than $87 billion in tariff revenue in the first six months of 2025 – exceeding the total amount collected in all of 2024, according to data released by the US Treasury and compiled by AFP.

The new figures show a sharp rise compared to the $79 billion collected over the entire previous year. June alone saw tariff collections surge to $26.6 billion, nearly quadrupling the amount collected in January.

The spike follows a major shift in trade policy under President Donald Trump, who, after returning to the White House, has abandoned decades of US commitment to free trade. In its place, his administration has imposed a wave of new tariffs targeting foreign trading partners and specific products such as steel and copper.

Though the US has since struck a number of trade deals with other countries, the newly negotiated terms still carry significantly higher tariff rates than those in place before Trump’s return. However, they remain lower than the steepest rates he had previously threatened to impose.

The last time US tariff revenue peaked was in 2022, when collections reached $98 billion. At the current pace, 2025 may surpass that record.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, hailed the success of his tariff strategy, claiming it was restoring the country’s economic dominance. “ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE ‘HOTTEST’ COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” he wrote, adding that the tariffs were making the country “great & rich again.”

The new trade deals and tariff rates are scheduled to take effect on August 1. They include a 50% levy on copper imports and new rates ranging between 11% and 50% for around 80 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *