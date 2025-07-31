Africa, the world’s second-largest gold-producing region after China, is witnessing a significant surge in gold mining investments in 2025. Buoyed by strong global demand, favourable market prices, and vast untapped reserves, international investors are ramping up support for gold projects across the continent.

One of the year’s most notable deals came in June when Canadian company Asante Gold secured a $470 million financing package from Appian Capital and South Africa’s FirstRand Bank. The funding will support the expansion of the Chirano Mine and advance the Bibiani Project in Ghana — currently Africa’s top gold producer and ranked sixth globally.

This growing investor interest sets the stage for African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, which will take place from October 1–3 in Cape Town. The event will feature a dedicated Gold Summit, aimed at spotlighting high-potential gold projects, facilitating deal-making, and fostering high-level dialogue among mining companies, financiers, and policymakers.

Recent months have seen a flurry of major funding announcements underscoring this momentum. In June, South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation approved a $35 million loan to Theta Gold Mines for its $77 million Transvaal Gold Mining Estate in Mpumalanga. In May, Africa Finance Corporation extended a €100 million loan to Portuguese firm Mota–Engil Africa to boost gold mining infrastructure in Côte d’Ivoire and Mali.

At the same time, China’s Zijin Mining launched a gold streaming initiative aimed at raising $200–400 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) for African gold assets. The first phase includes a $125 million investment in Montage Gold’s Koné Project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Australian miner Perseus Mining has also advanced its African portfolio, approving a $124.6 million final investment decision for the Yaouré Underground Mine in Côte d’Ivoire and committing $523 million to develop the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania. Meanwhile, UAE-based Ambrosia Investment Holding announced a $375 million investment in Allied Gold’s expansion activities in Ethiopia and Mali, acquiring a 50% stake in the process.

These investments reflect growing confidence in the long-term prospects of African gold and its strategic importance to the global supply chain. They also highlight the increasing need to improve local refining, value addition, and export capacity.

As investment flows accelerate, there is a heightened focus on building robust infrastructure, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and ensuring that local communities share in the economic benefits.

At AMW 2025, key discussions will revolve around financing models for the gold sector, investment incentives, and strategies to enhance local beneficiation. Held under the theme “From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth,” the event aims to shape a more inclusive and value-driven future for gold mining across the continent.