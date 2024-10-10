Hardship: Nigerians should be angry, people should be protesting – Amaechi

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State, has knocked Nigerians for not protesting against the prevailing economic hardship in the country, noting that the people don’t react to anything.

Speaking in an interview with ABN TV, Amaechi who was minister of transport under Muhammadu Buhari, questioned why Nigerians are not reacting against the high cost of living.

He said even as an elite, he’s no longer able to afford diesel, while wondering what other people are going through.

“I’m angry with the citizens. I have said it several times. You can see a group of people stealing your money, impoverishing you, you cannot buy fuel and anything,” he said

Making reference to the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State, the former governor suggested that people should protest by boycotting voting because votes no longer count.

“Look at what happened in Edo State. Should any politician be campaigning in Edo?” he asked, adding that the citizens should be taking stronger stances against the political class.

“The people should be angry. There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody, but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote’. There won’t be any election in our state.”

He emphasised that Nigerians should rise and send a clear message, not through violence, but by withholding their participation in elections until their needs are prioritized.

“That is what people should be saying. The rate of hunger now… if people like us cannot afford diesel, you can imagine what is happening to those who do not have children like us.”

In a biting comment on the country’s declining economic situation, Amaechi said, “Somebody said what this government has achieved is that it has made Nigerians strong in the sense that Nigerians now trek.”

He added, perhaps with irony, “And you know walking helps the heart.”

Amaechi stopped short of declaring a political stance, concluding, “I am not interested in politics. I will discuss politics at the right time.”