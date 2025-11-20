Alleged Christian Genocide: ‘Trump doesn’t make idle threats,’ US lawmaker warns Ribadu-led delegation 

United States Congressman Riley Moore has reaffirmed Washington’s hardline position on alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, telling a visiting high-level Nigerian delegation that the United States, under President Donald Trump, expects “tangible action” to protect vulnerable communities and curb extremist violence.

Moore made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with the team led by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, which included senior security chiefs and top government officials. The delegation travelled to Washington to address growing concerns over a global campaign portraying Nigeria as hostile to its Christian population.

The concerns intensified after Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and directed Moore and other lawmakers to investigate alleged religious persecution. Tensions escalated further this week when US rapper Nicki Minaj was invited to the United Nations to testify against Nigeria in a session from which Nigerian officials were excluded – an action Abuja condemned as “shaving our head in our absence.”

Speaking after his meeting with the delegation, Moore said the conversation was “frank, honest, and productive,” but stressed that the US position remains firm.

“I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said.

The congressman said the US is ready to strengthen security cooperation with Nigeria, especially in tackling Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed Fulani groups responsible for attacks across the Northeast and Middle Belt. According to him, Washington and Congress are united behind Trump’s resolve to “end the violence against Christians” in Nigeria.

“President Trump does not make idle threats,” Moore warned. “The Nigerian government has the chance to deepen its relationship with the United States, but it must show seriousness in combating terrorism and protecting vulnerable communities.”

Moore said Nigerian officials briefed him on their challenges and concerns regarding counterterrorism operations, security assistance needs, and ongoing communal and extremist violence. However, he emphasised that the US expects measurable progress.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians,” he said. “But cooperation and coordination are essential if we must disrupt and destroy the terrorist groups threatening Nigerian lives.”

The Nigerian delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister of State Bianca Ojukwu; Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye; and senior officials from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

As of Wednesday night, the Nigerian government had not issued any statement on the meeting.